Sharing space with another business

March 13, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To keep costs down, consider sharing space with another company that does not compete with your business, one that might even complement yours. This is known as co-branding, such as when a sandwich chain places a unit in a convenience store. Put your space-sharing agreement in writing, detailing each party's rights and responsibilities, and give yourself an out if you need it.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need