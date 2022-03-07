How Color Star Technologies Brings Fans Into the Metaverse With Color World Metaverse App

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the Metaverse gains traction, the world is preparing to shift to a more digitally focused universe. According to Earthweb, Meta (formerly Facebook) has invested $10 billion into the virtual universe, and an estimated 10,000 jobs will be created over the next five years. Even more shocking is that the Metaverse market size is predicted to reach as much as $800 billion by 2024.

In order to keep people connected with their favorite stars and athletes in this increasingly digital world, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) is debuting their ColorWorld Metaverse application, which is best described as a combination of Amazon, YouTube, Zoom and the Metaverse. The new “ColorWorld_Metaverse” app has launched on the IOS App Store and “Metaverse by Color World” in the Android Store, where users can create their own avatars, sell products and services, hold or join events with their favorite stars and learn from those considered best in their business’ in online classes.

Color Star was founded in 2007 and is known for connecting top-tier instructors with students eager to learn through real-world applications. Any user can watch or listen to various courses through the application, and the range of instructors is elite: from Asian entertainment stars to Western mega-celebrities.

The Color World platform will link two entities that society is constantly alternating between: real-world versus digital. This immersive online experience will give users the feeling of being at an actual event, rather than simply watching from a device. Events will be viewed in high-definition 3-D.

Color Star intends to create an environment in which users can live out their biggest dreams, whether attending their favorite musician’s concert or attending their favorite sports team’s big game. This artificial intelligence-powered technology will be a first-of-its-kind innovation. “I want to give people the stage and the platform to let their dreams come true,” said Color Star CEO Lucas Capetian.The growing popularity of the Metaverse certainly cannot be ignored, and Color Star Technology is eager to expand its digital presence through Color World with a series of online and offline events that will enable members to get in on the action. Be among some of the brand’s first users to join in on the fun.