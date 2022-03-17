Try Your Hand at Flight with This Budget-Friendly Drone

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The economy is in a strange place. While unemployment is way down, inflation is way up and the Great Resignation is taking its toll on businesses around the country. But America is the land of opportunity for a reason, and if you're feeling entrepreneurial, now is a great time to take advantage of that opportunity. If you're looking for a great business idea, an innovative, fun one might be in aerial photography.

Try your hand at drone piloting as a hobby and see if it might be you. Right now, the Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone is on sale for a limited time.

This mini drone is a great get for first-time drone pilots. It's easy to fly, with one-key takeoff and landing and a 3-sided obstacle avoidance system that ensures a smooth flight, even if you're flying inside. With the rechargeable body battery, each flight lasts for 15 to 20 minutes with a 100 meter range in any distance. You can control the drone with the included controller, with the smartphone app, or with a combination of both, giving you complete flexibility to find a piloting option that works for you.

The drone has a dual camera system, with a 4K frontal lens with a 90º manual adjustment, as well as a bottom HD lens that shoots directly down. Aerial photography is a booming business these days, so you can practice capturing incredible footage from above as you fly through the sky.

Get a brand new business off the ground. Literally. See how you feel about drone piloting when you get the Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone on sale for 7 percent off $80 at $74.99. You can also get the drone with a second battery for $79.99, or with two extra batteries for $84.99.

