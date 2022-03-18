This Portable Device Can Improve Your Cybersecurity

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Small businesses saw a startling rise in cyber attacks in 2021, with nearly half of businesses reporting an attack. These days, especially as people work from home or on public Wi-Fi, it's incredibly important to have top-notch cybersecurity to protect you and your business.

Deeper Connect

There are lots of ways to add layers to your cybersecurity, but one clever solution goes a step beyond. Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware is a portable little box that connects you to the internet through a decentralized VPN and firewall. If you're working on public Wi-Fi from time to time, this IndieGoGo-funded device is a saving grace. With a simple, plug-and-play design, you need only connect to your device and you'll have unfettered access to a decentralized private network that is serverless and distributed so your data is never logged, leaked, hacked, or even subpoenaed.

Deeper Connect Nano ensures net neutrality so you can browse and stream without bottlenecks. Smart routing automatically changes your IP address based on what you are viewing while a web filter effectively blocks ads, trackers, and malware across the network. If your kids are using Deeper Connect Nano, you can also rest easy knowing there are parental controls via the intuitive dashboard UI that lets you view absolutely everything that's happening on the network. Plus, thanks to the seven-layer firewall, you'll have supreme protection against viruses or other malware that may be lurking around the web.

You need a VPN if you're going to be working on public Wi-Fi, but why pay subscription fees for the rest of your working life? Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware offers a more elegant solution that will ultimately save you money in the long run. Right now, you can get Deeper Connect Nano for $299, a fraction to what you'd pay in VPN subscription fees.

