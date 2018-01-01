Cybersecurity

Yes, Hackable Dolls and Insecure Fridges Really Are a Thing


Yes, Hackable Dolls and Insecure Fridges Really Are a Thing

If it's connected to the internet, it's at risk.
Sudhakar Ramakrishna | 5 min read
Google Home and Amazon Echo Can Store Your Voice Recordings. Here's When They Could Be Used Against You.


Google Home and Amazon Echo Can Store Your Voice Recordings. Here's When They Could Be Used Against You.

There are instances when the government or other authorities can access your smart home assistant data. Here's how the devices work -- and how to delete recordings.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
The Sneaky Way SEO Spam Is Costing You Business -- And How to Stop It


The Sneaky Way SEO Spam Is Costing You Business -- And How to Stop It

Is your website at risk?
Tony Perez | 6 min read
The Day the Polls Stand Still: An Unspoken Critical Infrastructure Threat to Election Security


The Day the Polls Stand Still: An Unspoken Critical Infrastructure Threat to Election Security

To protect the security of our electoral processes we need to think like an attacker and truly understand their motives.
Lavi Lazarovitz | 5 min read
Looking to Change Jobs? This Industry Has 0 Percent Unemployment. (Infographic)


Looking to Change Jobs? This Industry Has 0 Percent Unemployment. (Infographic)

There's a talent gap in cybersecurity.
Matthew McCreary | 1 min read
Malware Hits Everyone From Small Businesses to Big Government. What Are You Doing About It?


Malware Hits Everyone From Small Businesses to Big Government. What Are You Doing About It?

Did you know that state capitals' municipal systems are at particular risk and that the U.S. capital's infection rate is 504 percent higher than the national city average?
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Google Shutters Google+ After It Exposed Data for Hundreds of Thousands of Users


Google Shutters Google+ After It Exposed Data for Hundreds of Thousands of Users

The company also didn't tell users about the exposure.
Mallory Locklear | 3 min read
3 Benefits of 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity for Protecting Customer Information


3 Benefits of 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity for Protecting Customer Information

Lower breach potential. Increase trust.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 5 min read
Facebook Discloses Hack Affecting 50 Million Accounts


Facebook Discloses Hack Affecting 50 Million Accounts

The attackers stole Facebook access tokens, which keep you logged in so you don't have to enter your password every time you visit. In total, around 90 million people will have to log back in the next time they try to access the platform.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Facebook Admits Using Two-Factor Phone Numbers to Target Ads


Facebook Admits Using Two-Factor Phone Numbers to Target Ads

Surprise, surprise.
Saqib Shah | 2 min read
