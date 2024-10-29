Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Indian Inc to Prioritise AI, Security & Advanced Tech While 2023 saw a slowdown in IT investment, 2024 will be all about growth fueled by digital transformation, says a report by IDC

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The India IT services market grew 6.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in 2023, reaching a market size of $14.5 billion, according to International Data Corporation 's latest report, IDC Market Analysis Perspective: India IT Services Market, 2024. While IT investments showed a slower recovery compared to the previous year, the report highlights that digital transformation (DX) initiatives and the increasing complexity of IT environments will continue to drive market growth.

"While 2023 saw a slowdown in IT investment, 2024 will be all about growth fueled by digital transformation (DX). The increasing complexity of IT ecosystems—blending on-premises, private, and multi cloud environments—along with surging demand for AI and GenAI solutions, stronger security measures, and automation, will drive the market forward. Service providers are at the heart of this evolution, enabling businesses to manage complex infrastructures, responsibly harness AI, and deliver enhanced customer experiences," says Neha Gupta, senior research manager, Software and IT Services market, IDC India.

The leading tech companies capitalised on increased digital spending across enterprises in India, driving significant revenue growth. Performance was bolstered by strong demand in Cloud, AI, security, and application modernization, with notable success in the government sector and telecom and manufacturing verticals.

Increasing the use of external professional partners, strengthening the capabilities of internal IT service workforces, and developing new digital businesses will drive the increase in IT service budgets. India-based companies are expected to leverage GenAI for data management, risk management and compliance, and productivity-enhancing use cases.

India-based companies prioritised strong analytics, automation, and cognitive enablement capabilities, including GenAI, from their next-generation IT service partners. The GenAI solutions market is experiencing a surge, presenting numerous opportunities for vendors, particularly in productivity-related use cases such as report summarization, job description generation, and code creation. The market is expected to evolve, initially focusing on business function use cases, where AI models are integrated with enterprise data for specific functions like marketing, sales, service, and procurement. Eventually, enterprises will leverage GenAI for industry-specific use cases that require extensive customization to address unique industry processes or activities.

"In today's digital business environment, technology vendors must be forward-thinking innovators, utilising technology to create new digital value and keep their customers ahead of the curve," Gupta adds.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Edu-Wealth Startup Zinc Secures USD 25.5 Mn Seed Funding Led by Nexus Venture Partners

The raised funding will drive product innovation, expanding global investment tools, AI-powered university counseling, and cross-border payments to empower families in securing their children's futures effectively.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

You Can Make a Lot of Money Starting an Online Marketplace — Here's How to Do It Right, From the CEO of ResortPass

Michael Wolf, CEO of ResortPass, explains his secrets of scaling.

By Dan Bova
Business News

A Carpenter of 56 Years Is Retiring After He Found $20 on Ground and Turned It Into a $1 Million Lottery Win

The winner, Jerry Hicks, told the North Carolina lottery that the gas station was out of the tickets he usually buys.

By Erin Davis
By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Her Company Makes an Iconic 75-Year-Old Candy Popular for Halloween. Ignoring This 'Bad' Leadership Advice She Received Helps Drive Its Success.

Liz Dee, co-president of New Jersey-based candy company Smarties, shares some important lessons in leadership.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel