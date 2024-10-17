Nearly 24 per cent of cybersecurity leaders in the US and UK are considering leaving their jobs due to the overwhelming stress caused by AI-driven cyberattacks and malware threats

In the first half of 2024, India witnessed about 600 cases of cyberattack including that of the Indian internet service provider Hathway which saw sensitive KYC details getting exposed of approximately four million users.

With the emergence of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) hackers are able to launch increasingly sophisticated and complex cyberattacks at an unprecedented speed. AI-driven cybercrime is not only making phishing attacks more convincing but also leaving digital consumers unable to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent content.

This growing threat is particularly alarming for India, a country with millions of smartphone users, many of whom reside in rural areas where cybersecurity awareness is limited. In 2022, Apurva Chandra, formal Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, reported that India had 1.2 billion mobile phone users, including 600 million smartphone users. By 2023, this number climbed to one billion, and estimates suggest that by 2040, India could have 1.55 billion smartphone users.

These statistics highlight the digital adoption sweeping across rural India, where even small shopkeepers and tea vendors now accept payments via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). However, the increasing use of digital platforms hasn't been matched by adequate awareness of cybersecurity risks, such as malicious links, phishing SMS, spam calls, and other cyber threats.

Amid increasing cyberthreats, India is witnessing a sharp rise in demand for cybersecurity professionals. In the past year alone, cybersecurity job postings surged by 14 per cent, according to Indeed India report. Bengaluru emerged as the leading tech hub, accounting for 10 per cent of the job listings, followed by Delhi-NCR (four per cent), and Hyderabad and Mumbai (two per cent). Notably, remote roles made up 2.2 per cent of the postings.

"As our lives move online, companies are focusing on keeping data safe, which is driving the demand for cybersecurity experts. It's a fast-growing field with lots of opportunities," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

Stress Among Cybersecurity Leaders in Developed Countries

While India's cybersecurity job market is expanding, developed nations are facing a different challenge. According to a recent report by BlackFog, nearly 24 per cent of cybersecurity leaders in the US and UK are considering leaving their jobs due to the overwhelming stress caused by AI-driven cyberattacks and malware threats.

The report revealed that 93 per cent of cybersecurity professionals are experiencing high stress levels as they contend with AI-enhanced threats that are increasingly difficult to mitigate. Additionally, 42 per cent of these leaders expressed concern over the evolving nature of AI-powered attacks. A staggering 98 per cent reported working beyond their contracted hours, further exacerbating job-related stress.

India has a track record of learning from the experiences of other countries. While it may adopt new technologies later than developed nations, it often does so with better preparation. The insights from the US and UK can offer valuable lessons for Indian companies.

It is critical for businesses to manage the stress levels of cybersecurity leaders, whose roles are becoming increasingly demanding. Companies should focus on creating supportive work environments to boost productivity and ensure that cybersecurity professionals can thrive in their roles. India can better prepare for future challenges and ensure that its growing digital economy remains secure in the face of AI-driven cyber threats.