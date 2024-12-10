It comes with a VPN, firewall, password manager, and pro quality security tools business owners rely on.

Running a small business comes with countless responsibilities, including protecting your digital assets. From customer data to internal documents, safeguarding sensitive information is essential to maintaining trust and staying compliant with industry regulations.

Norton 360 Standard offers a straightforward solution to help small-business owners stay ahead of evolving cybersecurity threats without needing an IT expert on staff, and a 15-month subscription is available for $9.99 now (reg. $29). Check out here.

Security software for small-business owners

Norton 360 gives you real-time protection against viruses and malware with tools to address specific vulnerabilities that businesses often face. The secure VPN encrypts your internet activity, adding a layer of protection to ensure sensitive information isn't intercepted when working remotely or using public Wi-Fi. With ransomware attacks becoming more common, the included 10GB of cloud backup provides an extra safeguard for your most important files.

Managing your security is much easier with a password manager that helps create and store strong credentials for all your accounts. For businesses that rely on video conferencing or virtual communication, SafeCam monitors your webcam to prevent unauthorized access, a valuable layer of privacy in an era of increasing cyber risks.

While the software is designed to be accessible to non-technical users, it doesn't skimp on features. You'll get firewall protection to monitor and block unauthorized network traffic and dark web monitoring to alert you if your business's credentials appear in compromised databases.

However, it's worth noting that Norton 360 isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. While it offers robust protection for individual devices, businesses with multiple systems or complex networks may need additional tools or services.

This subscription is only for one device, so it's best suited to solopreneurs or individual team members who need more robust security.

