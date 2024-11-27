Cybersecurity is an industry whose fate relies solely on trust. These 3 trends show proof of how trust and marketing are starting to intertwine at an unprecedented rate.

As a Founder and CEO in the marketing space for nearly a decade, I've had the amazing opportunity to work with all kinds of cybersecurity and high-growth brands. Every day, I get new insights into the cybersecurity industry and the best marketing practices that are actually working.

I can't wait to share some key trends I've noticed recently that aren't just crushing it right now but are set to change the game in the next few years. In my opinion, these trends are must-knows for any cybersecurity company looking to capture or dominate market share as we head into 2025.

1. Embracing experts in the "New Media"

In cybersecurity, sales come down to trust. If your prospects trust you and your product, they will buy from you. However, trust isn't something you can buy with more content, advertising or eyeballs — just because more people see your brand doesn't mean they trust it whatsoever. This is where experts in "new media" come in.

If you're not aware, there's been a massive shift happening, and individual content creators are gaining huge audiences via newsletters, blog posts and podcasts. These are niche experts, influencers or whatever you want to call them, who've built industry credibility by consistently sharing valuable, actionable content. What's key here is that they already have a deep level of trust from their audience, meaning if they were to recommend your product, their audience would automatically trust you too. If you've ever gotten a referral from a friend or someone you look up to, you know what this is like.

I remember chatting with a recent prospect who was fed up with their advertising approach, complaining it was too expensive and generating the wrong type of leads. We helped them switch up their strategy from advertising to teaming up with a well-known cybersecurity blogger to recommend them to their on-target audience.

By reaching an audience that was already engaged, trusting, and looking for a specific solution, our client's ROI dominated their prior advertising efforts. What's even better is that since our platform, Presspool.ai, has dozens of similar experts in our network, we could replicate this success for them again and again on a cost-per-click basis.

Successful expert collaborations can take many forms. Here are some examples:

Detailed blog articles that demystify how specific security solutions address emerging threats, focusing on educating rather than selling.

that demystify how specific security solutions address emerging threats, focusing on educating rather than selling. Podcasts where industry veterans discuss the impact of new regulations, providing listeners with diverse insights and practical advice.

where industry veterans discuss the impact of new regulations, providing listeners with diverse insights and practical advice. Engaging social media threads that can make complex security topics easier to understand, reaching a wider audience.

Leveraging these thought-leader media channels will explode even more in 2025, in my opinion. These collaborations build near-immediate credibility and help form genuine connections with audiences who appreciate authenticity and transparency.

2. Company-wide thought leadership

One of the most rewarding trends I've observed is the expansion of thought leadership beyond just the founder or executive team. In cybersecurity, showcasing the collective expertise of engineers, marketers and analysts provides a comprehensive view of a company's commitment to innovation and security. This approach also makes the company appear more relatable and human, which is crucial in a tech-centric industry.

I recall a project where we encouraged team members from every department to contribute. Engineers shared their experiences and solutions on our platform, offering insights that resonated uniquely with our audience. This strategy allowed other engineers to connect with us in a new way, leading them to refer us to their marketing decision-makers, which resulted in new business opportunities.

While visible executives remain important for conveying the company's mission and vision, contributions from employees at all levels add considerable depth. It's like a well-rehearsed orchestra, where each member brings their unique touch to create a powerful performance, rather than a solo act. This collaborative approach to thought leadership positions the company as a well-rounded authority in the cybersecurity field, making the brand feel more human, relatable and trustworthy.

3. Crafting technical content for conversion

I often chat with clients about the challenge of transforming complex technical jargon into language that non-experts can easily understand. The key is to simplify without losing the essence of the message and to use the language your target customers use — not the language you use. You might be amazed at how many terms you use that your audience doesn't understand.

I like to compare this to a radio station: if the messaging doesn't resonate, your prospects will just hear static, as if the dial is on the wrong station. But if your messaging is clear and concise, and your market connects with it immediately, it's like tuning the dial perfectly to their favorite song, loud and clear.

When writing technical content, always relate it back to the core problem your prospects face and demonstrate how your technology provides a solution. Remember, people aren't interested in you or your technology — they care about their own problems.

Always ask, "Does this content clearly illustrate the problem we solve and position us as technical experts to address it?"

Working with dozens of cybersecurity brands and seeing their results in my marketing platform has shown me just how powerful these trends are and their potential. By leveraging expert-led media, expanding thought leadership to the entire organization and crafting technical content that resonates, companies can build trust and establish themselves as industry leaders very, very quickly.