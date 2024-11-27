Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

3 Cybersecurity Marketing Trends You Can't Ignore Cybersecurity is an industry whose fate relies solely on trust. These 3 trends show proof of how trust and marketing are starting to intertwine at an unprecedented rate.

By Jaxon Parrott Edited by Micah Zimmerman

Key Takeaways

  • Collaborating with niche media experts fosters trust, driving higher ROI than traditional advertising methods.
  • Company-wide thought leadership humanizes brands and positions them as relatable, well-rounded authorities in cybersecurity.
  • Simplifying technical content ensures clear messaging that connects with audiences, solving their problems effectively.
Entrepreneur+ Black Friday Sale

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a Founder and CEO in the marketing space for nearly a decade, I've had the amazing opportunity to work with all kinds of cybersecurity and high-growth brands. Every day, I get new insights into the cybersecurity industry and the best marketing practices that are actually working.

I can't wait to share some key trends I've noticed recently that aren't just crushing it right now but are set to change the game in the next few years. In my opinion, these trends are must-knows for any cybersecurity company looking to capture or dominate market share as we head into 2025.

Related: What the Future of Marketing Means for Your Business

1. Embracing experts in the "New Media"

In cybersecurity, sales come down to trust. If your prospects trust you and your product, they will buy from you. However, trust isn't something you can buy with more content, advertising or eyeballs — just because more people see your brand doesn't mean they trust it whatsoever. This is where experts in "new media" come in.

If you're not aware, there's been a massive shift happening, and individual content creators are gaining huge audiences via newsletters, blog posts and podcasts. These are niche experts, influencers or whatever you want to call them, who've built industry credibility by consistently sharing valuable, actionable content. What's key here is that they already have a deep level of trust from their audience, meaning if they were to recommend your product, their audience would automatically trust you too. If you've ever gotten a referral from a friend or someone you look up to, you know what this is like.

I remember chatting with a recent prospect who was fed up with their advertising approach, complaining it was too expensive and generating the wrong type of leads. We helped them switch up their strategy from advertising to teaming up with a well-known cybersecurity blogger to recommend them to their on-target audience.

By reaching an audience that was already engaged, trusting, and looking for a specific solution, our client's ROI dominated their prior advertising efforts. What's even better is that since our platform, Presspool.ai, has dozens of similar experts in our network, we could replicate this success for them again and again on a cost-per-click basis.

Successful expert collaborations can take many forms. Here are some examples:

  • Detailed blog articles that demystify how specific security solutions address emerging threats, focusing on educating rather than selling.
  • Podcasts where industry veterans discuss the impact of new regulations, providing listeners with diverse insights and practical advice.
  • Engaging social media threads that can make complex security topics easier to understand, reaching a wider audience.

Leveraging these thought-leader media channels will explode even more in 2025, in my opinion. These collaborations build near-immediate credibility and help form genuine connections with audiences who appreciate authenticity and transparency.

2. Company-wide thought leadership

One of the most rewarding trends I've observed is the expansion of thought leadership beyond just the founder or executive team. In cybersecurity, showcasing the collective expertise of engineers, marketers and analysts provides a comprehensive view of a company's commitment to innovation and security. This approach also makes the company appear more relatable and human, which is crucial in a tech-centric industry.

I recall a project where we encouraged team members from every department to contribute. Engineers shared their experiences and solutions on our platform, offering insights that resonated uniquely with our audience. This strategy allowed other engineers to connect with us in a new way, leading them to refer us to their marketing decision-makers, which resulted in new business opportunities.

While visible executives remain important for conveying the company's mission and vision, contributions from employees at all levels add considerable depth. It's like a well-rehearsed orchestra, where each member brings their unique touch to create a powerful performance, rather than a solo act. This collaborative approach to thought leadership positions the company as a well-rounded authority in the cybersecurity field, making the brand feel more human, relatable and trustworthy.

3. Crafting technical content for conversion

I often chat with clients about the challenge of transforming complex technical jargon into language that non-experts can easily understand. The key is to simplify without losing the essence of the message and to use the language your target customers use — not the language you use. You might be amazed at how many terms you use that your audience doesn't understand.

I like to compare this to a radio station: if the messaging doesn't resonate, your prospects will just hear static, as if the dial is on the wrong station. But if your messaging is clear and concise, and your market connects with it immediately, it's like tuning the dial perfectly to their favorite song, loud and clear.

When writing technical content, always relate it back to the core problem your prospects face and demonstrate how your technology provides a solution. Remember, people aren't interested in you or your technology — they care about their own problems.

Always ask, "Does this content clearly illustrate the problem we solve and position us as technical experts to address it?"

Related: 3 Reasons to Increase Your Cybersecurity Protocols in 2024

Working with dozens of cybersecurity brands and seeing their results in my marketing platform has shown me just how powerful these trends are and their potential. By leveraging expert-led media, expanding thought leadership to the entire organization and crafting technical content that resonates, companies can build trust and establish themselves as industry leaders very, very quickly.
Jaxon Parrott

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

CEO @ Presspool.ai

Jaxon Parrott is a marketing and AI expert based in Austin, Texas. He currently serves as the CEO of Presspool.ai, an AI-enabled marketing software platform with a customer base of over a dozen unicorns and high-growth emerging tech startups.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Father Time Always Wins': Warren Buffett, 94, Just Announced Major Changes to His Plan to Give Away His Money

Warren Buffett continued his Thanksgiving tradition with a $1.1 billion donation of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations.

By Erin Davis
Growing a Business

Unlock Long-Term Business Success by Instilling These 5 Family Values

The core principles that hold a family together can also help you grow and maintain your business effectively. Here's what I've learned from my family business.

By William Louey
Starting a Business

Best Friends' 'Scrappy' Side Hustle Led to a Product on Track for $1 Million Annual Sales: 'Rare to Find Somebody With This Same Passion'

Alissa Sullivan and Leslie Hendin, co-founders of Liis, immediately bonded over their fragrance obsession when they met at a wedding in 2009.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Testers Leak OpenAI's New AI Video Generator, Claiming They Were Used as 'Unpaid Labor'

OpenAI, which is valued at more than $150 billion, has since shut down access to the text-to-video generator.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Calling It Quits on Your Business? Dissolving It Before the Year Ends Could Save You Money — and Time

Not all businesses are meant to last. Some business ideas are just bad, and others were maybe once good but aren't any longer. In such scenarios, entrepreneurs have much to gain from the proper and timely retirement of business entities. Here's why and how you should do it before the end of the year.

By Nellie Akalp
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel