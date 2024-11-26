Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

Blue Yonder Group Inc., a supply chain management software company, was hit with a ransomware attack that affected many customers, including Starbucks.

The coffee giant uses Blue Yonder software to schedule shifts and track the hours of its North American workforce, reports the Seattle Times, so they were sent back to the stone age and forced to rely on good ol' pen and paper for their records. (If their ability to spell our names correctly on cups is any indication, this could go very badly.)

Starbucks informed its workers in an email, obtained by Bloomberg, that in order to get paychecks out on Nov. 29, they'll pay for shifts scheduled for the week of Nov. 18 — whether or not those hours are accurate. Staffers may have worked extra hours or taken days off during that period.

"We are hopeful this outage will not extend to impact payroll processing for future weeks," the company said in the message. "However, we are continuing to look for ways to improve pay accuracy and processing should the outage continue."

