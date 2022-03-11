Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Brand Could Go Public This Year

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that singer and entrepreneur Rihanna is considering an initial public offering for lingerie company, Savage X Fenty. It's believed that the IPO could value her company at $3 billion or more and further her billionaire status.

The brand is reportedly working with banks including Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, and a listing could go public as soon as this year. Savage X Fenty raised $125 million in Series C funding in January from investors that include one of Jay-Z's venture capital firms and a private equity firm backed by LVMH’s Bernard Arnault. Its total funding now amounts to $310 million.

Since the beginning of this year, Savage X Fenty has also been taking big steps to reach consumers in the brick-and-mortar space. The brand has two physical locations in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, with a plan to launch in cities such as Houston and Arlington.

can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. watch the @SavageXFenty feed for details — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 7, 2022

A number of entrepreneurial ventures have catapulted Rihanna's net worth to $1.7 billion. Besides Savage X Fenty's launch in 2018, Rihanna's business portfolio also includes cosmetic companies Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

