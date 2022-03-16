Spice Story Raises Pre-Series A round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Spice Story, a Mumbai-based startup firm, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round from Agility Ventures, Maxar.vc, Nafa capital and FMCG leaders, among others.

Company handout

The funds will be used to build distribution networks and to scale the online platforms.

“We are excited to support Spice Story in the next chapter of its journey. When we consider potential food industry investments, we look for brands that can connect with the diet habits of its consumers. We are optimistic that Spice story will continue to generate great traction with the variety of their products,” said Prashant Narang, co-founder, Agility Ventures.

“We are humbled that our investors believe in our journey of retaining the legacy of chutneys in every Indian household. With the new funding, Spice Story will be well-positioned to bring the joy of chutney in every Indian home. We believe that Chutneys are little flavor packets that add that zing to all our meals. Through Spice Story, our goal is to nurture the emotional bonds that our consumers share with their food. With convenient access to our entire range of products, our consumers will be able to enjoy the authentic taste of various cultures and regions of India, all in an innovative and easy form,” said Soumyadeep Mukherjee, founder and CEO, Spice Story.

Founded by Soumyadeep Mukherjee and Gayatri Gogate, Spice Story offers the widest range of ethnic Indian chutneys in modern sauce form - easy to pour, easy to store. What started with only three products, now offers nearly 15 varieties curated from regional influences across India, such as Agra ki Saunth, Indori Lemon Chutney, Dilliwali Spicy Mint Chutney, Mumbai Schezwan Mayhem, Kolkata Mango Mustard Adventure and The Original KolhapuriJhatka, to name a few.