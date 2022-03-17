Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for 24 Hours

To the surprise of very few, Kanye West was suspended from Instagram yesterday for 24 hours. The rapper/producer and ex-husband of Kim Kardashian was deemed in violation of the platform's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, a spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, told Page Six. In addition to deleting some content, Instagram disabled the posting, commenting and direct messaging features on West's account.

On Wednesday, West posted a racial slur aimed at comedian Trevor Noah. West's other recent targets have included Kardashian's boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson, and her mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

In court documents filed about a month ago, Kardashian, with whom the rapper shares four children, said that West's social-media posts have caused her "emotional distress" and requested the finalization of their divorce. West has repeatedly turned to Instagram to air his grievances surrounding the continuing custody battle with Kardashian. He's accused her of keeping their children from him and uploading TikTok videos of their 9-year-old daughter North without his permission.

Recently, a fed-up Davidson texted West, saying — as seen in since-deleted screenshots of the messages obtained by Fox News Digital — "Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this." Davidson went on to call Kardashian "literally the best mother" and told West to "Grow the f--- up."

Although it seems unlikely that Davidson's plea will move West to rein in his social-media attacks, the Meta spokesperson also said Instagram will take further action if West continues to violate its community standards.