Start.Me Turns Your Homepage into a Productivity Hub

Everybody's looking for ways to be a little more productive. However, there's a natural problem built into web-based tools: the internet itself. As soon as you open your browser, there's an entire world of distraction just sitting at your fingertips, starting right from your homepage. Eliminate those distractions and focus on getting things done with help from Start.Me Pro Web Productivity.

Start.Me is a new kind of homepage for your browser that prioritizes efficiency and productivity. Trusted by more than 500,000 people globally, Start.Me allows you to manage your bookmarks, notes, tasks, and news sources from a single homepage that's easily accessible from any device or browser. Each of the tools allows you to spend less time searching links, churning through ideas, and spend more time getting things done.

The dashboard offers an RSS feed to keep you up to date with all the latest news from your industry, competitors, or favorite news sources the second you log in. You can also integrate with tools like Google Analytics, Adsense, and Data Studio to surface your real-time analytics to see how your various initiatives are performing as soon as you log in. With the bookmark features, you can easily add bookmarks to Start.Me while you surf, organize your bookmarks on your homepage, and jump to your favorite sites or frequently visited pages in just moments.

Start.Me also includes a productivity hub to keep your calendar, notes, and tasks all readily available as soon as you log in. They're just there waiting for you as soon as you boot up your homepage. You can customize everything from entering dark mode to hiding certain elements to shrinking icons to make it all uniquely yours.

Turn your homepage into a productivity powerhouse. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Start.Me Pro Web Productivity for 51 percent off at just $49.

