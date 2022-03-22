Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

'Going Public' Season 1 Finale: Onward and Upward

The end of one chapter is just the beginning for these four companies.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

All of the founders recall their entrepreneurial journey. After a successful Canadian launch, PROVEN looks toward full global expansion; Hammitt celebrates a successful year; NGT Academhy's future goes virtual; and TREBEL looks to scale globally using their successful Mexican model.

Finaly, meet the companies of Season 2, which is coming soon!

Watch the Season 1 Finale right now by clicking here.

Related: How to Find the Best Growth Strategy for Your Business

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business ideas

Need a Business Idea? Here Are 55.

The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin talks about the problems of cryptocurrencies and after being trolled, Tom Brady declares himself his fan

Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

Should You Trust Artificial Intelligence in Marketing?

Kartik Anand

Kartik Anand

Read More