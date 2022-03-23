Virat Kohli Bats For Rage Coffee

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rage Coffee, a Delhi-based FMCG company, has on-boarded cricketer Virat Kohli as an investor and brand ambassador. Previously, Rage Coffee raised $5 million of growth capital as part of its Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures in August 2021.

Company handout

The funds will be utilized for marketing, distribution, production, new products and hiring senior management talent.

“Virat Kohli has set some unrivaled records in the top echelon of world cricket and is rightly known as the best batsman in the world. Apart from being a world-class athlete, Virat is also a fitness enthusiast who is committed to an attitude that fosters a healthy lifestyle and it seamlessly aligns with the ethos that Rage Coffee promotes. We are thrilled to have him onboard! Our association with him sets us on a journey where we envision perfection through our constant efforts directed at being the best in our segment,” said Bharat Sethi, founder and CEO of Rage Coffee.

“I’ve been using Rage Coffee products for some time and I am excited to be a part of its growth journey. The team at Rage Coffee has shown high levels of business execution and stupendous growth over the last couple of years. Rage Coffee has developed some trailblazing products that conforms with my innovative approach and aligns with my lifestyle. I see tremendous potential for the brand to become one of the most iconic coffee companies of our time,” said cricketer Virat Kohli.

The brand is planning to expand its online and offline presence. Rage Coffee is a digitally native FMCG company that manufactures, markets and distributes innovative coffee products. It’s a plant-based vitamins coffee brand.