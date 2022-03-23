Faced with pressure, Nestlé stops selling KitKat and Nesquik in Russia

Many companies, media outlets and organizations have made the decision to abandon or modify their operations in Russia as a result of the attack on Ukraine, which is 27 days old today. Nestlé is not one of them. Although the company announced days ago that it has stopped investments, imports and exports in Russian territory, it also explained that it would continue to sell products such as baby formula and other essential foods in Russian territory.

Newscast | Getty Images

Nestlé's stance has sparked criticism on social media and even prompted a statement from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky , broadcast on television in Switzerland: "'Good food. Good life.' "That's Nestlé's slogan. The company that refuses to leave Russia. Even now, when there are threats from Russia to other European countries. Not just us. When there is even nuclear blackmail from Russia."

Despite the pressure, the company that employs more than 7,000 people in Russia has decided to maintain its position. In a statement dated March 23, Nestlé explained: “As the war continues in Ukraine, our activities in Russia will focus on providing essential foods, such as baby food and medical/hospital nutrition, not on making a profit. This approach is in line with our purpose and values. It defends the principle of guaranteeing the basic right to food.”

The company also explained that it has taken additional measures and announced the suspension of the sale of KitKat and Nesquik chocolate in Russia: “Looking forward, we will suspend (the sale of) recognized Nestlé brands such as KitKat and Nesquik, among others. We have already stopped non-essential imports and exports to and from Russia, stopped all advertising and suspended all capital investment in the country. Of course, we are fully complying with all international sanctions on Russia. While we do not expect to make any profits in the country or pay any related taxes for the foreseeable future in Russia, any profits will be donated to humanitarian aid organizations."

The statement closes by explaining that Nestlé works to guarantee the safety of the more than 5,800 employees it has in Ukraine and that it has taken support measures such as advancing salaries and providing legal advice for those who are forced to leave their country. Nestlé is one of the world's largest food companies.