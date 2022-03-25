Lucia Clinic Founder Dr. Radmila Lukian On How She Built One Of Dubai's Foremost Cosmetic Medicine Centers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We at Entrepreneur Middle East often (read as: always) hear that Dubai offers a diverse range of opportunities for growth-hungry entrepreneurs and investors, or individuals aiming to add a valuable international experience to their resumes. But Dr. Radmila Lukian, founder of Lucia Clinic, an aesthetic and dermatology center located in the Jumeirah neighborhood of Dubai, had quite a unique reason that caused her to continue her career as a dermatologist and anti-ageing specialist in Dubai. “Years ago, I was invited to deliver a lecture at a dermatology conference in Dubai for the first time ever, and I quickly realized that Dubai was a great challenge for me as an expert dermatologist and aesthetic doctor,” she recalls. "In Dubai, we have a superb mix of different skin types, and all my knowledge and experience in aesthetic medicine until then helped me further understand, develop, and elevate my approach to each and every skin type.”

Lucia Clinic Dr Radmila Lukian, founder of Lucia Clinic

It was in 2012 that Dr. Lukian decided to open her clinic in Dubai. "I realized that I could not implement my knowledge by working in any other clinic, because I was limited there,” she says. “When I worked in other clinics, I found that the commercial approach always seemed more important than the approach a doctor, so my main aim was to create a new concept where a doctor’s, an expert’s, opinion would be first and foremost."

Today, Lucia Clinic has an in-house team of 37 people who provide the services of dermatology, plastic surgery, and aesthetic and cosmetic treatments for the face and the body. Looking back, Dr. Lukian considers starting up a business in Dubai a rewarding experience, because she "was helped at every step of the process." However, it did take some time for her vision of a clinic where a doctor’s decision would overturn any business interest to be fully accepted among her industry peers. "New ideas and concepts are not always welcomed by different partners,” she says. "Different consultants, and even medical professionals, didn't believe in my approach to make a doctor a leader. That was my fight.”

Source: Lucia Clinic

Hailing from Serbia, Dr. Lukian’s expertise has been recognized around the world, with her boasting of memberships in various professional organizations like the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, and the World Society Interdisciplinary Anti-Aging Medicine, to name but a few. "As a dermatologist, I discovered my talent for aesthetic medicine very early on, since my results were outstanding from day one,” she adds. “In my work, I’ve always insisted on constant education and creativity, and that has led me to become an educator for new techniques and technologies for non-surgical facelifts, and a lecturer at world congresses in the USA, UK, Switzerland, France, Germany, Monaco, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Bangkok, South Africa, and so on.”

And her list of clients is an impressive one too: it includes noteworthy names like Huda Kattan, Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria, Lindsay Lohan, Joan Small, Carla Dibello, and many more. "Because we have clients who have been coming from all around the world to Lucia Clinic, I’ve always insisted on providing fantastic customer service and excellent and safe treatments,” she says. "Transparency with our clients, superior knowledge, and a great attitude, is a daily task for myself and my team. I am still and will remain our Chief Physical Dermatologist, so I am the person who is responsible for every single procedure and every new product at our clinic.”

Source: Lucia Clinic

According to Dr. Lukian, one of the reasons for the success she has seen is thanks to her decision to instill a commitment to continuous improvement in her company’s DNA. "All our employees are encouraged to look for ways to enhance our business operations, from evaluating current processes and suggesting ideas to improve them, to finding opportunities to cut unproductive work,” she says. “Plus, we are following trends in our field and regularly attending world congresses because, as an owner of the brand, it is essential that my clinic reflects my vision and mission. In the end, you are your own best brand ambassador.” That’d also explain why she makes it a point to treat her suppliers with honesty and respect. “You should always be transparent and fair in every single aspect of your business, and you should always do everything on time,” Dr. Lukian adds. "It is essential to consider how each structure of the business impacts your daily operations, and then to focus on finding good solutions to any challenge.”

Dr. Lukian believes that the future of her industry is one of growth and expansion, with new client groups becoming more open to dermatological and anti-age treatments. "The latest trend is healthy lifestyles, which are bringing new clients to the clinic for the first time,” she says. "This is why it's essential to follow the latest research, trends, and techniques. Also, men’s interest and participation in cosmetic procedures have increased in recent years. Plus, more and more younger people, i.e. Gen Z, who make much more informed choices, are currently looking for dermatologists.”

It’s due to factors like these that Dr. Lukian expects the role of a dermatologist to become a critical player in the field of aesthetic medicine. “The future of this field is bright due to all of us gaining more and more excellence in education, research, and technological advances,” she says. "Dubai has powerful and protective laws that will allow us to implement these latest technologies in a safe manner. So, it’s a a fascinating period for our industry in this region, both today and tomorrow.”

Related: Fizah Pasha's Inclusive Makeup Brand Brulée Beauty Aims To Celebrate Diverse Skin Tones

Source: Lucia Clinic

’TREP TALK: Lucia Clinic founder Dr. Radmila Lukian’s tips for entrepreneurs

1. Start with a long-term plan “Have a clear vision of your business, because you should always know what you want and in which direction you would like to go.”

2. Keep an eye on your money “Know your numbers, because a sustainable growth can only happen if you have a solid understanding of your finances.”

3. Embrace a “glocal” approach “Remain educated about the latest trends and savvy with new technologies, because Dubai has already become a regional leader of the global trends, and ensure that the implementation of your new learnings is aligned with the UAE laws.”

4. Back yourself up with the best people “Build a great team, because it is probably the most important but also the most overlooked aspect of running a successful business.”

5. The customer is always right “Focus on customer service, and make sure that your entire team understands the importance of every interaction with customers.”

6. Get the word out “Invest in marketing, because it is the driving force of your business. My business started purely on the basis of worth-of-mouth, since I didn't even have Facebook or Instagram at the time. Now, I know how important it is to follow new marketing trends and implement them correctly.”

7. Contribute to a collaborative ecosystem “Know your competition, and have a good relationship with them. We all live in the same city, and we all are building a reputation for our profession of aesthetic medicine. We have international clients traveling from one part of the world to the other and going from from one clinic to another, so it is essential to have a mutual respect.”

Related: Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2021: Mae Romero Do-Thanh, Owner And CEO, The Branding Room