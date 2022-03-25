Daler Mehndi Acquires Land On The Metaverse

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Punjabi pop singer, Daler Mehndi became the owner of Balle Balle Land, entering the metaverse in the Facebook parent entity. The property was bought on a made in India metaverse platform called PartyNite for an undisclosed amount and was inaugurated on the occasion of Holi.

Daler Mehndi's Instagram

The property is set to have a store that will be selling merchandise and royal products as NFTs and physical products will be delivered to the consumer. Following his investment in metaverse property, Mehndi joins the likes of facebook, Microsoft, Google, Roblox and others.

Daler Mehndi also becomes the first Indian singer to perform on the metaverse, joining the league of artists like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, etc who have also performed in the metaverse. BBL (Balle Balle Land) marks the first land acquisition in India. According to a post shared by Mehndi, events, music concerts of different artists, bollywood films, etc will be hosted in Balle Balle Land in the metaverse.