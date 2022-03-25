Who was Emma Godoy, today's doodle in Mexico?

Emma Godoy was a Mexican poet, writer and essayist born in the city of Guanajuato on March 25, 1918. She was the youngest of 15 children and since she was a child she was fascinated by the stories, tales and stories that her nanny told her then and that They would lay the foundation for her writing career. After studying pedagogy, philosophy and psychology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Godoy was a teacher at the Superior Normal School and at the Cloister of Sor Juana.

Starting in the 1940s, he began to collaborate for various publications such as Ábside magazine and Los Cuadernos de Bellas Artes. He published 18 books of various literary genres, including Once upon a pentaphasic man with which he won the William Faulkner Foundation Novel Award, May my words be with you and Doves over the world .

She was also a radio announcer on the XEW programs Our Home and Daily Talks .

In 1977, he founded Dignification of Old Age (DIVE) , an association to promote the rights of the elderly, and devoted all his strength to creating the first public institution dedicated to the care of old age: the INSEN (National Institute for Old Age) , predecessor INAPAM (National Institute for the Elderly).

Emma Godoy died on July 30, 1989 and her remains are buried in the Rotunda of Illustrious Persons in the Panteón de Dolores in Mexico City.

Today pays tribute to him.