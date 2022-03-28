Metaverse Fashion Week: The Future Of Fashion Shows

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With virtual reality becoming an everyday affair, the latest event which was in the limelight was the Metaverse Fashion Week which took place from March 24-27 at Decentraland, a 3D virtual world platform.

Decentraland.org

With fashion going virtual, the 4-day event saw immersive experiences, panel discussions, runway shows and after parties. It comprised more than 60 brands, designers and artists. Varied fashion experiences were part of the metaverse, whether it was dressing up your avatar or the opportunity to witness the showstopper from the first row without haggling for passes. One of the interesting features was the Luxury Fashion District. Presented by UNXD and Vogue Arabia, it played host to designers, fashion houses and brands. Established brands that made their Web3 debut were Dolce&Gabbana, Imitation of Christ, Jacob & Co and Guo Pei.

Another interesting area was the Parcel-MetaParty Community Precinct, with Decentraland’s creator community. With thought-provoking discussions, DJs, musicians, parkour features and mini games, this multi-level space was booming with energy.

At MVFW visitors could buy NFTs of fashion brands and there were VIP events where one could meet with designers and view exclusive digital ramp shows. Partnering with metaverse artist Alex Box, beauty brand Estée Lauder launched an original NFT wearable, the inspiration behind which was their serum, Advanced Night Repair. A limited number of 10,000 complimentary Advanced Night Repair NFTs were available during the MVFW. Notably Estée Lauder was the only beauty brand which participated.

One special attraction which stood out was Sophia, the well-known humanoid robot which had been created by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics. Sophia visited different areas within Decentraland. As far as celebrity artists go, the Argentinian rapper and singer Nicki Nicole performed at an after-party on the third day of the MVFW.

All in all, fashion was presented in different forms, whether it be photography, film, art or retail experiences, because in the Metaverse, anything is possible.