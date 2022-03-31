Providing Retailers A Technology Platform: The Unicommerce Growth Story

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Established in 2012, Unicommerce an eCommerce enablement platform has grown by strides to become a leader amongst companies based in India for retail SaaS solutions in the order processing and intelligence category by revenue for the financial year 2020. The platform acts as a middleware solution that helps retailers and e-commerce companies to manage all e-commerce supply chain operations on a single platform.

Unicommerce is poised to address a global retail SaaS market with an addressable market worth US$18 billion as of 2020, which is estimated to grow to US$41 billion by 2025. Unicommerce is the leader amongst companies based in India for retail SaaS solutions in the order processing and intelligence category by revenue for the financial year 2020.

“Over the last two years, we have been able to get some of the leading D2C brands and large retail companies and roll-up firms as our clients.” Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce, tells Entrepreneur India.

Unicommerce offers a comprehensive solution that enables e-commerce at scale. In the fast-growing retail SaaS market, Unicommerce is well placed against peers (domestic and international) to be a major global player as it offers an integrated solution to become the central system for post purchase experience management for e-commerce businesses. Further, they say that their solution acts as a nerve center of the Digital commerce value chain and have a strong integration network with 80+ marketplaces and carts, 50+ logistic partners, and 10+ ERPs and POS systems, this includes some of the leading companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Shopify, Magento, FedEx, Delhivery, Blue Dart, DTDC, Shiprocket, SAP, etc.

While this gives Unicommerce an added benefit in maintaining their clientele, they also have a sector-agnostic platform that can be readily used by any brand irrespective of the industry. The company boasts of a diverse clientele with some of the leading brands across sectors such as FMCG, personal care brands, fashion, footwear, pharma, home decor etc. Another competitive advantage that Unicommerce holds is the quick deployability of its solutions. Makhija informs that their solutions can be easily deployed within a couple of weeks, and its products are built on robust design architecture with intuitive product UI and UX, making it easy to use.

Unicommerce Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce



The company works on a subscription and usage fee model, wherein clients pay them a monthly subscription fee to leverage their solutions and which includes certain transactions for free. In case the transaction quota is exhausted, a usage-based fee is charged based on the transactions processed on the platform. This provides greater flexibility to their clients, as the win-win arrangement ensures that the growth goals are aligned for both the brand and Unicommerce.

“We have a lot of customers who have been associated with us for five-plus years and it’s a testimony of our great product and a good customer relationship,” Makhija adds.

The company solutions are used to manage over 6,000 fulfillment locations and process over a million order items daily. Moving forward, they plan to further strengthen their presence in India and international markets.

The rising number of online shoppers has led to the growth of many new segments, for instance, FMCG, sports and fitness equipment, home decor, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. “These are emerging segments and becoming mainstream and we will be targeting companies in these businesses. We have seen an increasing number of offline players in these categories going online and our solution is well-equipped to help them in their online journey”. Makhija asserts. As for their operational expansion in international markets, Makhija says that Unicommerce has already commenced operations in Middle-east and Southeast Asia and will be expanding to North America and Europe. “The company has been consistently investing and growing its international business and will continue to acquire more clients and forge ahead strategic partnerships in these markets,” he confirms. Further, Unicommerce is currently planning to invest in the areas of product enhancement, setting up local offices, sales, and marketing, along with hiring local talent in these regions.