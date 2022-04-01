3 Gripping Documentaries On Netflix You Need To Watch This Weekend

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The weekend is almost here and along with it the exciting plans, parties and get togethers that you’ve been looking forward to all these days. Or maybe not. If a sedate social life is what seems to be looking back at you then we have some other exciting activities lined up. Three great documentaries that shall keep you engaged for the time you’re spending at home, and make you look at the world in wide eyed amazement.

Netflix Tiger King

We’ve seen all three documentaries ourselves, so they’re tried and tested. But feel free to add to our list in the comments section below and we will reply incase our interest also matches with yours!

Tiger King

If there ever was a documentary that proves the saying, ‘Truth is stranger than fiction’ then Tiger King is that series. With each episode when you thought you had seen it all, a new twist emerges in this American true crime documentary series about a former zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic. The first season released on Netflix on March 20, 2020 while season 2 came out on November 17, 2021, after the stupendous success of the first one.

Why should you watch it? Picture this, one of the main characters in the story, big cat conservationist Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, has been suspected of killing her husband by feeding him to one of her tigers. Exotic, an animal collector firmly believes this and their feud forms a huge part of the documentary. Aired during the height of the pandemic, it is one of the most watched shows on Netflix and led to an entire meme culture based on them. Even then US President Donald Trump mentioned Exotic during one of his press conferences.

You are introduced to the world of big cat conservationists and collectors in America, their private zoos, and whether they actually do it out of love for the animals or their own profitability. Oh and yes, Exotic, who is currently in jail also allegedly hired a hit man to kill Baskin.

Blackfish

This 2013 American documentary film will make you look at orcas in captivity in a whole new light. Centered around Tilikum, an orca held by SeaWorld, it was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Documentary and tells us about the orca which was involved in the deaths of three of its trainers, highlighting the dangers of keeping orcas in captivity. The small confines which they are kept in severely affect their mental health, leading to sudden incidents of rage which take the trainers by surprise, leading to their death or grievous injury.

WWII in Color: Road to Victory

If you haven’t seen a documentary on World War 2 till now, then you are living quite an uninformed existence. But all that can change after watching one of the most definitive series made on the subject, streaming on Netflix, called WWII in Color: Road to Victory. As the title says, in completely colourised footage, you are sucked into the period from 1939-1945, when the world was in danger of falling into the hands of the evil dictator Adolf Hitler, who had a very different idea of what he wanted the world to be like. From Winston Churchill to Mussolini, you are introduced to all the known and unknown characters from this war. The stories are endless, with footage that will leave you amazed.

Tales of supreme courage, bravery, severe suffering and spectacular adventures will leave you spellbound at the events that shaped our world, and the scary possibility of what might have been.