This Real Estate Company Is Set To Create a New Generation Of Winners With Cutting-edge Technology

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to a study by Forbes, there are an estimated 582 million entrepreneurs around the world. Out of this 582 million, a large number are either directly or indirectly in real estate investing. This is largely due to the numerous benefits that real estate offers. Leverage, tax benefits and ease of entry are just a few of the benefits that have led real estate to be a haven for investors looking to grow their net worth. Bobby Jones is no exception. Over the last few years, he has built his wealth through real estate. With a career spanning over 20 years, he currently owns a real estate flipping company and invests in multi-family assets all across the US. Currently, he works alongside Elena Cardone and EXP on a mission to help create more millionaires than any other real estate brokerage in history.

Handout Bobby Jones

Bobby Jones is no stranger to money and learning to make money. As a young man, he started to build a career in computers. This seemed like the way to make money in the future. One of his clients owned a real estate company. Curious, Jones asked to learn more about real estate. Looking back, he can’t help but think the meeting was a divine appointment. “The man offered to pay for my education and training. I took him up on it… Unfortunately, he passed away shortly after working with him” Before passing, his mentor made him promise to not give up on real estate. Jones kept his promise. He worked hard as an entrepreneur and before he was thirty, he had created the American dream. He was a millionaire, owned his own home, and was married. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of his story. In 2008, the market crashed and his marriage ended in a divorce. He lost everything.

While some may have given up, Jones was determined to keep going. “It was a hard time, but it taught me the importance of thinking smart and building multiple streams of income.” In the last decade, he has earned everything back and more. He credits his success to several guiding principles. “As a man of faith, I believe honesty and integrity should be the basis of any business.” He also believes in the power of reciprocity: making sure to give first with no expectation of anything in return. That is part of the reason that he is heavily invested in the success of EXP realty. “EXP is a one of a kind real estate brokerage. It really is created to put more money in its agents' pockets and give them access to ownership.” Three aspects of EXP that standout to Jones are as follows.

Low overhead

Because EXP is largely a cloud-based company, it runs a very low overhead. Without offices, building, maintenance, and other fees commonly associated with brick and mortar companies, EXP is able to add a large percentage of its income back to its bottom line. However, rather than hold that money and pass it to company executives, EXP gives some of that money back to its agents with generous compensation plans.

Publicly traded

EXP Realty is a publicly traded company. Built into its compensation plan is the ability to buy shares in the company. This direct ownership gives agents and brokers under EXP the ability to further grow their net worth through real estate. Another benefit of this is the investors that it attracts. With backers such as Grant and Elena Cardone, the company is able to gain more attention and commit a large amount of capital to marketing.

Cutting-edge technology

Due to it being a cloud-based company, EXP Realty has heavily invested in using technology to make life easier for its clients and for its agents. Through technology, EXP is able to offer an easy customer facing process, give instant access to training, resources and other support for its agents, and build systems that allows its agents to grow in their career.