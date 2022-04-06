World Health Day 2022: 10 Reasons And Ways To Include Ayurveda In Our Everyday Life

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the advent of social media and everything becoming digitized nowadays, a ripple effect has been fly by night diet and health fads. But what we realize soon enough is that not all of these are healthy and in the best interest for us. There is a lot of information around us nowadays and too many crash diets, different forms of fasting and cooler exercise routines to try out. Amidst all of this confusion, World Health Day offers us the best time to go back to the basics and refer to the words of wisdom which our ancestors have passed onto us. Part of that wisdom is Ayurveda, the alternative medicine system which has its roots in India.

Photo by S Migaj on Unsplash

Ayurveda offers us natural remedies for all sorts of lifestyle diseases, and it’s important that we try to make some Ayurveda habits part of our routine.

Ameve Sharma, Founder, Kapiva tells us why we need to make Ayurveda a part of our life and how to do so:

1. When consumed with appropriate knowledge, it has no side effects as it is made with all-natural ingredients.

2. The regular practice of Ayurveda treats several lifestyle conditions such as hair fall, acne along with more serious conditions such as diabetes and blood pressure.

3. Ayurveda fixes problems from their root rather than just curing the symptoms momentarily.

4. It promotes holistic wellness as even an amla taken for our hair also enhances liver health.

5. Modern Ayurvedic products are created in such a way that they provide your body the right amount of nutrition needed in a day and that also in a moderated amount ensuring maximum efficacy.

6. Make lunch your biggest meal- We are always advised to eat breakfast like a king, but according to Ayurveda yiu should have a light breakfast and dinner as it helps to maintain your body rhythm better. Additionally, it keeps you more energetic throughout the day.

7. Detox on a daily basis- Ayurveda believes that good digestion is the key to good health. Hence, it is filled with practices that encourage to gently detox daily.

8. Wake up before sunrise- A simple way to raise the quality of your life is to start waking up around one and a half hours before sunrise, as it allows our bodies to receive those angled sun rays and become rejuvenated for the day ahead.

9. Incorporate spices and herbs in your dishes- Spices and herbs such as turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, kesar, cumin, etc are not only effective at flavoring dishes but, also at providing innumerable health benefits, if consumed in the right way. Therefore, add them to your dishes and achieve the best of both worlds.

10. Pay attention to your eating and drinking habits- In Ayurveda, analysis plays a huge role. With simple practices, it allows you to understand your body better and take decisions accordingly. For instance, Ayurveda recommends analyzing whether you’re hungry and if the previous meal has been digested completely to see if you should move on to the next. Similarly, you should drink water first thing in the morning to flush out all the toxins and cleanse your body.