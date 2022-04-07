How to get the most out of remote work

Being able to work from home has many advantages, but there are also big challenges to staying productive. The key to being able to take advantage of remote work is to come up with a clear plan to overcome challenging situations such as distraction, procrastination, and lack of productivity.

How to be more effective taking advantage of remote work

Millions of people worked remotely before the pandemic caused by covid-19. However, as soon as the spike in cases and the spread of the pandemic began, tens of millions of people began to move their work home. And even now, after many countries managed to contain the spread of the virus, remote work is still considered normal .

Nowadays, it is quite likely that you will be asked to work remotely at some point in your work activity. The big question is: how do you handle it?

Tips for working from home effectively

1. Set the limit on family time

The first step is to set very clear expectations with anyone you share a home with. It can be a spouse, partner, children, roommates, etc. Make sure they understand that working remotely doesn't mean you're "at home." Working hours should be treated as working hours.

One of the best things you can do is create a closed door policy if you have a room dedicated to work. When the door to your "office" is closed, you are not to be disturbed. If someone needs something, they can call, email, or text (just like you would if you were in a real office).

2. Organize office space

One of the best things you can do is optimize your home office for productivity. Exactly how you do it will depend on certain factors, such as the space of the place where you intend to work. Either way, the goal is to create a distraction-free zone that's conducive to productivity and focus.

When optimizing the office, think about key elements like soundproofing, lighting, and ergonomics. You want to be comfortable, but not so comfortable that you risk watching a movie or playing video games. Ideally, your office is reserved for work and nothing else. You need to create some mental separation between your work life and your personal life.

3. Overcommunicate with your team

Good communication is essential in any job. However, it's especially important when you work remotely and don't have the luxury of having face-to-face conversations with co-workers.

Over-communicating doesn't mean bombarding your co-workers with unnecessary messages. Instead, it means carefully communicating information so there is no confusion. One suggestion is to host a 15-minute morning group through a virtual meeting.

4. Use the right digital tools

One of the best ways to increase remote work productivity is by using the right set of digital tools. Fortunately, there are a variety of tools for just about anything.

For example, if part of the job is signing or approving documents on a daily basis, using some type of electronic signature tool is a great way to increase security and save time. Or let's say you spend a lot of time meeting with clients and prospects. Using appointment scheduling software avoids the back and forth of trying to find times that are convenient for everyone. You can get people to book on your calendar.

5. Change the workplace

You don't have to spend 100% of your time working in one place, be it at home or in a cafe. Although this should probably be your "base," it's a good idea to switch things up.

One of the biggest advantages of working remotely is the fact that you can move freely. Consider spending some time in coffee shops or coworking spaces. Or maybe you want to travel for a week and work from a new city?

Changing your work environment prevents you from getting into a rut. It also sparks creativity and keeps you motivated to keep producing at a high level.

Remote working is here to stay

Remote work is no longer the exception to the rule in workplaces. In many industries, it has become the norm. So if you want to be successful in your work, it is important that you learn to work productively and efficiently from wherever you are.

(We thank Geektime in Spanish for having provided us with this text).