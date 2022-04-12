Get a Special Mother's Day Deal from Rose Farmers
Mother's Day is just around the corner. Are you ready?
Mother's Day is just around the corner on Sunday, May 8th. If you've ever been so consumed with your business that you've forgotten the special day, we're making sure you're thinking about it early enough this year. The Mother's Day Special has started early in the Entrepreneur Store so you have tons of time to find all kinds of great gifts for mom that won't stretch your budget or feel last minute.
But really, sometimes you just have to go with the classics. And if you're thinking of flowers, the Mother's Day Special 24 Mixed Color Roses Shipped for only $39.99 is a tough deal to beat.
Rose Farmers curates a collection of roses from the world's most renowned rose farms, with some of the most unique and beautiful roses you won't find anywhere else. They are committed to offering the most exquisite assortment of luxury roses, sourcing from the finest farms around the world to maintain an impeccable standard.
With this special offer, you'll get 24 mixed color long-stem roses beautifully assembled and delivered in a gorgeous box to mom on any day you choose. Rose Farmers will deliver anywhere in the US and allows you to choose exactly how many farm-fresh roses you'd like to send to mom. (This deal just happens to be for 24 roses.) The expert florists will ensure the bouquet will feature a delightful assortment of colors.
When in doubt, fall back on the classics. During our Mother's Day Special, you can get 24 Mixed Color Roses Shipped for only $39.99, a 53 percent discount on the $85 value. That's a winning gift that you can get on any budget that is sure to make mom smile.
Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.
Prices subject to change.
