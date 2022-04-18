This NFT Collection Connects Sustainable Fashion, Concept Art And Blockchain

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Celestial Collection is a groundbreaking virtual collection that features concepts of sustainability and fashion together with concept art. Boredpuma has launched this first-ever NFT collection to hit the Middle East market that is poised to capitalize on the future of blockchain and metaverse technologies in the region. Thanks to a collaboration between Splash Fashions and Bored Puma, fashion, sustainability and the blockchain have come together in this brand new NFT collection.

Handout

The Celestial Collection also features concept art created by Jong Sacil. It features the mask of a 'puma' and will help both organizations collectively develop future characters that are yet to be unleashed in the metaverse.

Each character is designed to reflect celestial bodies in our universe, such as the stars, moon, sun, planets and anything else with a space theme. Drawing heavily on elements of anime and manga, characters will carry samurai swords that express their personalities and identities.

Purchasing NFTs from ‘The Celestial Collection’ will give people a range of benefits, including a digital access card that grants entrance to the inner circle of future fashion shows and the option of minting and purchasing during pre-sale. All collection holders will be given their own special Splash badge and can build their rank and status.

This is just the start of an ongoing collaboration between the two that combines their talents to create something truly groundbreaking.

Launched in 2019 with the goal of bringing together ideas, artists, and the latest technology, Bored Puma represents the perfect platform for the award-winning Splash fashion agency, which focuses on fusing fashion, technology and art.

All things going as planned, this will just be the start of a collaboration that will see Boredpuma and Splash Fashions work on game developments, 3D card collections, and much more. It's an exciting project which will bring together 3D environments and virtual worlds to create a truly immersive experience. The collaboration demonstrates the potential of the metaverse and Web 3.0 technologies to create transformative customer experiences.