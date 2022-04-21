Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Tesla Tequila goes on sale for $ 420 dollars for a moment and sells out

The drink references a joke Elon Musk made on his Twitter account years ago that has since become a local joke.

What started in 2020 for April Fools' Day (April 1 in the United States) ended up becoming a real and listed product that was only available for sale yesterday for a few moments . That's right: complete sets of the limited edition of Tesla Tequila were released on April 20 (4/20), the day in which marijuana is celebrated. The bottle in the shape of a lightning bolt and accompanied by two stylized little horses went on sale from the Tesla official website store for $420 dollars (again 4/20) when it usually costs $250.

As expected, the merchandise flew.

The Tesla Tequila is produced by the company Nosotros and it is a limited edition of only 420 bottles that were made two years after Elon Musk posted that the company was bankrupt and that he had been found unconscious, recharged on the body of a Tesla Model 3 inside which there were dozens of bottles of “Teslaquilla” (that is: bottles of tequila).

According to the product description on the page: “it is made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels, Tesla Tequila features a nose of dried fruit and light vanilla with a balanced finish of cinnamon and pepper. Each hand-blown glass bottle is uniquely engraved from 1 to 420 and comes with a matching glassware set and two polished metal stands with a brushed T logo.”

The product on the page today is listed as out of stock and we don't know how many units were sold. Here's Elon's post that started it all...

