The Executive Selection: Golden Concept

Love your Apple Watch, but wish it’d looked, well, more stylish? Then say hello to Golden Concept, the brand that will give your Apple Watch the oomph you want for it.

Golden Concept

Launched by Puia Shamsossadati in 2015, Golden Concept produces industrial, versatile, and iconic cases that will get your Apple Watch to fit in with your personal sense of style without compromise. Inspired by Swiss horology brands, its newest collection offers timeless, vibrant cases that feature natural colors and distinct designs.

From screws that resemble a bezel in a traditional Swiss watch, to cases that are beveled at the corners, it’s details such as these that will allow you to mesh Apple’s tech with the elegance that is characteristic of a more traditional timepiece.

With a range of designs and color palettes, there’s a wide selection to choose from, which will leave you feeling spoilt for choice too.

