This cosmetic brand presented evidence on her TikTok account that refutes Amber Heard's version

One of the items that dominated showbiz headlines last week was the feud between actor and his ex-wife, , who has accused him of domestic violence. In one of the hearings, Heard's legal team presented evidence that involved the Milani makeup brand and one of its products: the Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One that the actress allegedly used to hide the marks of the attacks that she He says he has suffered for years.

ASMAA SAD | Shutterstock

After the presentation of the evidence, the brand spoke about it through a video in which it denies the version of the lawyers. The 15-second video was uploaded to the brand's official TikTok account and shows evidence that the kit was released in 2017, when Depp's alleged assaults took place between 2014 and 2016.

The video is accompanied by the following caption: "They asked us... let it be known that our kit was launched in 2017!" and is enlivened by the song International Super Spy from the children's program The Backyardigans. In one of the video shots you can see a slide of some internal company presentation with a launch date of 2017.

In 2018 Amber Heard published a column in The Washington Post newspaper in which she accuses her ex-husband of having beaten and mistreated her while they were married. The current trial was initiated by Depp for defamation; The actor claims to be innocent and asks for $50 million dollars to repair the damage that Heard's statements have caused him.

In 2021 Johnny Depp accused the British tabloid of defamation for calling him a "wife beater" and lost the case. Despite Milani's TikTok post, there is various evidence of the actor's violent behavior, such as the video that producer Cathy Rosson uploaded to her Twitter account in which the actor is seen in one of his outbursts.

Amber Heard and the actor met on the set of the movie The Rum Diary in 2009 and were married in a small ceremony on the actor's private island on February 5, 2015. On May 23, 2016, the actress asked him for the divorce.