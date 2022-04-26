General Motors is already working on a 100% electric Corvette

A classic car will go electric. This is the Corvette and its transformation only confirms that the automotive industry has completely turned to electricity. Mark Reuss , president of General Motors, announced the news through his LinkedIn account : “In addition to the incredible new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and other gasoline variants to come, in the future we will offer an electrified and fully electric Corvette based on Ultium. . In fact, we will offer an electrified Corvette starting next year."

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Reuss also explained that the company has developed a system that takes advantage of the heat emitted by the batteries to heat the vehicle's cabin, improve acceleration, create more efficient charging conditions and provide greater autonomy. The term "electrified" is used in the industry to describe hybrid vehicles, so it could be that before General Motors introduces the 100% electric Corvette, there is a version that combines electricity with a combustion engine.

Although the electric car industry has grown by leaps and bounds, the sports car segment has not yet embraced this technology. Some manufacturers have stated that there are no batteries capable of meeting the needs of a 100% electric vehicle, despite the fact that the first Tesla, the Tesla Roadster, was an electric sports car.

Currently Acura, BMW, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, Lamborghini and Porsche are working on versions of their sports cars that can deliver what is expected of them.

Thewas introduced on June 30, 1953 and only 300 units were produced. It was a white convertible with red trim and a six-cylinder engine. It was General Motors' answer to British sports cars. The model was well received in the United States and became an icon of the automobile industry in that country. More classic looking at first, the Corvette acquired its characteristic aerodynamic look (more similar to what we know today) in 1963 with the arrival of the Sting Ray.