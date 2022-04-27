Walmart Rolls Out Alluring New Perk For Walmart+ Subscribers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Walmart+, the retailer’s annual subscription service, has introduced a tempting and timely new perk: cheaper gas. As prices at the pump continue to stump drivers, Walmart’s initiative aims to offer relief to loyal customers, doubling down its previous gas-related discount.

Until this week, Walmart+ subscribers received a 5-cent discount for every gallon, and the deal was only available at 2,000 participating locations. Now, Walmart broadened the strategy, making the discount 10 cents and adding 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations across the U.S.

Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, told CNBC that the company chose to expand on the perk after positive feedback from current and prospective customers.

Walmart+ has only been around for a little over a year, and aims to compete with Amazon Prime. At a $98 annual fee, or $12.95 monthly, members receive perks like unlimited free shipping, exclusive deals and a scan-and-go option that allows customers to shop through the app while in the store, scan their items and bypass the checkout line.

Walmart’s continues to expand its ecommerce presence and encourage more consistent and loyal spending, similar to the way many Prime members utilize Amazon as their go-to “everything” retailer. But one thing Walmart+ has that Amazon doesn’t? Gas. And as we head into summer, prices are predicted to spike once again, so save where you can.

