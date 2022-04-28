The Future Of Banking: How Blockchain Technology Can Merge Crypto And Traditional Banking

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In every business, the comfort and satisfaction of customers are essential. For this reason, the financial sector has grown from offering traditional banking services to creating innovations that can quickly meet customers’ never-ending needs.

Pixabay

Cryptocurrencies emerged in the past decade to enable businesses to receive payments globally. The benefits of crypto payments have been recognized by financial stakeholders and more businesses are collaborating with crypto payment protocols to allow consumers to pay via digital currencies.

Despite the advancement in crypto adoption, there remains a huge gap between the traditional finance industry and the cryptocurrency industry, and crypto users are faced with the challenge of converting their digital assets into fiat.

Wallex is a platform that intends to provide an all-in-one asset and digital asset ecosystem that enables mainstream users to enter the digital asset space quickly and implement cryptocurrency in their business and day-to-day life.

Bridging the Gap Between Digital And Traditional Banking

The advancement of blockchain technology has overseen many inventions of crypto payment and asset management platforms. However, these platforms still do not have the answers to offering swift transactions services at a cheaper rate midst the challenges of insecurity.

More than $45 billion have been stolen from blockchain platforms in the past year and this has dampened the mood among mainstream users. Also there is no platform that seamlessly merges fiat and digital assets for users to enjoy unlimited financial access across board.

Wallex aims to be the custodian of the digital transformation that merges fiat and digital assets to support new financial habits, thereby increasing transaction volumes and wealth, which can easily be linked to the world economy.

Furthermore, the platform allows individuals and businesses to take advantage of all the benefits of traditional finance and digital asset space by providing an environment that supports business growth and wealth management transparently and securely.

Financial Services For Crypto And Mainstream Users

Neobanking: Neobanking is a new generation banking platform that offers multi-fiat currencies and multi-cryptocurrency accounts and allows users to spend crypto with their cards. Moreover, the platform enables users to get easy and fast access to their payments, cryptocurrencies, and savings in their crypto or fiats in a secure infrastructure.

With Neobanking, users can open an account worldwide and get verified within seconds. Other benefits of this innovative banking service include swift sending and receiving of funds without transaction fees, great savings options to preserve wealth, access to plastic or virtual cards for daily expenses, buying and selling cryptocurrency at the best price, and high-security limitless exchanges.

Wallex Pay: Wallex Pay represents a dynamic and innovative payment processing platform that allows merchants and vendors to accept cryptocurrency payments without risking security. The payment gateway connects vendors and customers, allowing online payments to be processed swiftly and securely. In addition, users can bridge the gap between tangible assets and digital assets through TOKASH (Tokenised Cash Payments for Digital Companies).

Wallex Exchange: Wallex has recently announced the launch of their 2 exchanges - Wallex Exchange and Wallex PRO exchange, enabling both newcomers and advanced traders to trading tools with industrygrade security standards. Furthermore, users can withdraw their funds quickly and securely and benefit from the Wallex infrastructure where they can seamlessly move and hold, exchange, save and transact with their assets and digital assets, all without leaving the Wallex ecosystem.

More Developments On the Horizon

Wallex has continued to expand its ecosystem and has a lot of potential to revolutionize the financial sector. It plans to expand its presence globally, launch institutional products, and become a commercial trust for digital currencies via its stablecoin services which will drive the adoption of cryptocurrencies.