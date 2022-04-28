Ayu Health Raises $27 Million In Series B Funding, Led By Fundamentum Partnership

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ayu Health Hospitals, a healthcare startup, has raised $27 million in Series B funding round, led by Fundamentum Partnership. The round also witnessed participation from 57 Stars (a US-based fund), Rohit MA (Capier Investments) along with the angel investors like Ashish Gupta, Khadim Batti and Vara Kumar. The fresh fund will be used to expand the hospital network and develop innovative technological solutions for patient experience, insurance processing and clinical quality management.

Company handout

“We started Ayu Health with a mission to build India’s most trusted hospital chain promising high quality patient outcomes and transparency on pricing. With the support from the investors, we are now well-positioned to take this model to more geographies,” said Himesh Joshi, co-founder and CEO, Ayu Health.

The company has continued to focus on clinical quality and patient experience. This reflects in the Net Promoter Score (NPS) of more than 70 per cent. With an addition of more than 4000 beds in multiple locations, the organization is set to become the largest hospital chain in the country by the end of 2022, claimed the company in a statement.

“The last two years have demonstrated an urgent need for tech-driven disruption in healthcare space in order to build solutions that can provide efficient and affordable care. Looking at the journey of Ayu Health in the last few years, it is evident that it has the capability to address significant gaps in clinical care,” said Prateek Jain, principal, Fundamentum Partnership.

Founded in 2019 by Himesh Joshi, Arjit Gupta and Karan Gupta, Ayu Health currently works with more than 70 hospitals across Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Jaipur.

The healthcare market, reportedly, is estimated to be $132.84 billion by FY22.