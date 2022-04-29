This tiktoker asks people on the street how much they earn and is becoming a sensation

For someone to ask you how much you earn is considered impolite. Not only between strangers, it is an intimate fact that many times we do not reveal even to our closest beings. Hannah Williams , a tiktoker from Washington DC and her boyfriend, James Daniel , are becoming famous by breaking that paradigm and going out on the street to ask people they don't know just that: how much do you make? Contrary to what one might imagine, strangers are responding to him.

Mihajlo Maricic | Getty Images

The interviews that young people do on the streets of the city are part of a project called Salary Transparent Street that seeks to promote the payment of equal salaries through open conversations. In many places this practice is still a taboo, and perhaps for this reason Williams' videos have gone viral. Although at the moment all the videos have been recorded on the streets of Washington, the young woman plans to visit other cities in the United States to gather more information.

As the young woman declared to the Bored Panda site, the young woman began posting about her own working conditions in February of this year: “I started posting about my unique professional journey on TikTok in February, and one of my videos with my own personal salary transparency ( I had five jobs in two and a half years) went viral. My followers told me that they loved my transparency and I wanted to encourage more people to be transparent too.”

Given the reaction of the people to his transparency, he had the idea to start asking others how much they earned. Salary Transparenyt Street's TikTok profile has more than 416 thousand followers and also has profiles on other social networks; There is also the official page of the project through which William collects salary information from other users with which he seeks to generate content that helps make companies aware of the importance of taking measures to close the salary gap (either by gender, race or some other reason) which is a reality in almost all countries.

The young woman explains: “If we don't know what people earn in similar fields of work, how are we supposed to compare what our salaries should be? Having these open conversations helps people better understand what they should be asking of their employers, so they don't get taken advantage of."

In addition to this project, Hannah Williams has another profile called Stocks and Squats where she gives running tips for a better life.