Ad:tech Receives Overwhelming Response In Its 10th Edition

India’s marketing and media technology event, ad:tech, received an overwhelming response on the opening day. The 2022 chapter of ad:tech had around 100 speakers, 36 sessions, 35 sponsors and over 5,000 signups. The event claimed to boost the spirits of the media and marketing industry. The theme of the ad:tech event R.I.S.E — Responsible, Inclusive, Scalable, Experiential— encompassed the challenges faced by business and the shift of business into new territories and lays out a foundation for business to rapidly adapt the new normal.

Company handout

The key sessions of first day included, ‘Empowering Brands for Rise’ (Connecting online and offline world), ‘Creator Economy’ (How creators are changing the marketing landscape), ‘Road to the metaverse’ (Interaction and Immersion) and the day concluded with Usha Uthup, Indian pop star, speaking about her take on the future of Indian music industry.

“We are extremely thrilled to receive such an amazing response for the 10th edition. It is heartening to see that the theme R.I.S.E is truly relevant to the current market sentiments of moving towards a fast adapting and innovating digital marketing world,” said Jaswant Singh, country head, ad:tech.

The ad:tech will be hosting more than 80 companies across its expo floors and the range of service stretch across various industry segments including media marketing, e-commerce, retail, technology services and products, over the two days. The key sponsoring partners includes DailyHunt, Affinity, Xapads, Yahoo, Spotify, GlobaleMedia, JioAds and so on, as per the statement.

The event aims to create an environment for synergy between marketing, technology and media and leave a meaningful collaboration in its wake by influencing more than 5000 decision makers at a go. Starting from D2C growth and legacy brands, moving to e-commerce, right up to customer trend shifts, the event takes on a 360-degree approach towards everything that is shaping the new world of advertising and marketing.