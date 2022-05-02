Twixor Raises $2.4 Million In Series A Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twixor, a Singapore-based low-code no-code (LCNC) conversational AI and process automation platform, has raised $2.4 million in Series A funding round from Season Two Ventures (an Indo-US corridor VC firm), Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels. The fund will be utilized to further the company’s innovation journey, to strengthen the strategic partnerships, global expansion and hire new talent.

Company handout

“Twixor helps businesses create superior customer experiences by enabling them to deliver intuitive solutions, address complex use cases, accelerate time to market and reduce total cost of ownership. This investment comes at a strategic moment in our growth journey. It will accelerate our twin objectives of technology innovation and global scale-up,” said Ashok Anand, founder and CEO, Twixor.

Founded in 2013 by Anand, Twixor simplifies the way organizations integrate consumer interactions in their business processes to give better AI-driven cognitive experiences. It drives seamless, low-friction multi-lingual app-less banking transactions.

“Twixor’s trajectory from ideas to success is rooted in the right culture to promote innovation and growth, which is very well aligned with our vision of digital transformation, especially in banking tech,” said Sajan Pillai, managing partner, Season Two Ventures.

Twixor will shortly launch its global SAAS platform, Twixor AIM, a no-code omni-channel messaging engine and Twixor Compute, low-code process automation engine. Twixor has experienced 100 per cent revenue growth in 2021 and is looking to double its revenue in 2022, the company claimed in a statement.