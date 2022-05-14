Have a Design Project? This Innovative Software Makes it Easy.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your living or working spaces have a big impact on your mood and productivity. Better-designed spaces lead to better-organized minds and happier, more focused lives. Whether you're looking to design your own space or you'd like to learn how to turn a hobby into a lucrative interior design side business, the Modsy Premium: Online Interior Design Pack makes it much easier to achieve that perfect Feng Shui.

Modsy

Modsy differs from other online interior design services by combining one-on-one consultation with a design with the magic of 3-D visualization. While many design services offer 3-D designs of your final room concepts, Modsy makes interior design more accessible by letting you see 3-D renderings of all of your designs from the very start of your process, through every single step of the way. You can create an unlimited number of revisions to finely tune your space before walking away with a design you truly love and that you have zero doubts about. (If you are still on the fence, Modsy offers a money-back guarantee if it doesn't work out.)

Working with Modsy is easy. Just take a few photos or scan your room with the iOS app and let them know what you're interested in doing. They'll pair you with an expert designer who will create unique 3D designs tailored to your style, budget, and needs. Then, you'll be able to interact with your designs and shop your look directly on the platform, with access to exclusive discounts.

Modsy has earned 4.8 stars on the App Store and The Spruce writes, "There’s a slew of online design services to choose from these days, but Modsy takes the cake with its highly realistic renderings that make imagining your new room a cinch." Find out why when you get a Modsy Premium: Online Interior Design Pack for 14 percent off $199 at just $169.99.

