Gucci Announces It Will Now Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

For months the fashion industry has been experimenting to adapt to the new realities of the market: NFTs, metaverses and digital currencies. Gucci , the fashion company founded in 1921 by Guccio Gucci in Italian Tuscany, has decided to take an important step that could motivate other brands in the sector to do the same: it will now accept payments in cryptocurrencies .

NurPhoto | Getty Images

According to a statement, some brand stores in the United States will begin accepting cryptocurrencies later this month in a pilot program ; The cities that will participate in this pilot test are Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta and Las Vegas. At the end of the summer, all the brand's boutiques in the United States will accept payment in cryptocurrency. To make the payment, customers will receive a QR code by email that will allow them to access their digital wallets.

“Gucci has established itself as an early adopter of Web3 technologies, including blockchain, and crypto payments marks another step toward Gucci combining its existing physical presence with its emerging Web3 efforts,” the company explained in its statement. Press release. Customers will be able to make payments using ten different cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Shiba Inu.

Marco Bizzarri , CEO and President of Gucci commented: “Gucci is always looking to embrace new technologies when they provide an enhanced experience for our customers. Now that we can integrate cryptocurrencies into our payment system, it is a natural evolution for those customers who wish to have this option."

Gucci has experimented with various new digital marketing strategies such as NFTs and the Gucci Grail , but had not taken the step to accept payment in cryptocurrency. His decision will certainly shock the entire industry and he joins Off-White, the LVMH brand founded by Virgil Abloh, which has been accepting cryptocurrency payment for a couple of weeks.