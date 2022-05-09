Bored and Hungry, the fast food restaurant that uses NFT's from the Bored Ape Yacht Collection for its image

No, it is not a restaurant where, in addition to hamburgers, you can buy NFT's (non-fungible tokens, that is, digital assets that represent something unique). Bored and Hungry is just a fast food restaurant that uses four of the characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection as part of its corporate image.

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Located in Long Beach, California, the venue was opened by an entrepreneur named Andy Nguyen a couple of weeks ago. After acquiring four NFT's from the exclusive collection, he decided to use them to give his business an image. "We spent a little over $267,000 on the main ape, which is the one with our logo, on the mutant apes we spent between $65,000 and $75,000 each," the businessman explained to ABC7 .

Originally the idea was for the place to be just a pop-up store (that is, temporary) for 90 days, but given the success it has had, it has now become a permanent restaurant. Two different types of burgers are offered: the traditional ones, made from beef, and the vegan one made from vegetables. And although it is not possible to buy any type of NFT in the restaurant, it is possible to pay with cryptocurrency (ApeCoin and Ethereum).

Nguyen has extensive experience running fast food businesses: hamburgers, ice cream, cafes, including a Hello Kitty themed cafe. Also, he is part of the team that created the NFT's Food Fighters .

NFT's AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Although the Bored Ape Yacht Collection NFT's were created by Yuga Labs, Andy Nguyen and his team may use the image of some of them for their restaurant due to their ownership of those specific pieces. When you acquire a non-fungible digital token, you can also acquire the right to use its image in other areas (although this does not happen automatically and it must be recorded in writing if it happens). That makes it possible for them to be put to creative and different uses, as in the case of this restaurant or Kingship, the virtual band that uses characters from Bored Ape Yacht Club as its members.

As NFT's become more popular, we may see them more and more present in the physical world.