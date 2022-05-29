Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Create Avenues for Social Change

Business leaders have the power to make the world a better place.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Customers expect more these days from those they do business with — more than simply providing a product or service. In fact, research indicates that 71% of millennial consumers in the United States are actually willing to pay more for a product or service when they know that some of the company’s profits go to charity. 64% of consumers actively avoid brands with societal views that they disapprove of.

To align with their customers’ attitudes, companies of all sizes can and should be looking for ways to create positive social change. Doing so doesn’t just make you more appealing to your target audience, it also helps your business become something more than itself.

Memorial Day Subscription Sale- Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today.

Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.

Get a year subscription today for 20% off. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

News and trends

'You Just Saved a Life': Kind Stranger Brings Starbucks Barista to Tears in Life-Changing Interaction

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Leadership

6 Telltale Signs of Bad Leadership

John Kitchens

John Kitchens

News and trends

Right Place, Right Time: You're About to See More of the PGA Championship's 'Michelob Ultra Guy'

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More