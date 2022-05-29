4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Create Avenues for Social Change

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Customers expect more these days from those they do business with — more than simply providing a product or service. In fact, research indicates that 71% of millennial consumers in the United States are actually willing to pay more for a product or service when they know that some of the company’s profits go to charity. 64% of consumers actively avoid brands with societal views that they disapprove of.

To align with their customers’ attitudes, companies of all sizes can and should be looking for ways to create positive social change. Doing so doesn’t just make you more appealing to your target audience, it also helps your business become something more than itself.