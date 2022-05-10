Hannah Life Technologies Raises $5.15 Million In Pre Series-A Led By Monk's Hill Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hannah Life Technologies on Tuesday announced to have raised a pre-Series A funding of $5.15 million led by Monk’s Hill Ventures. Other company investors include Y Combinator, Golden Gate Ventures, Anthro Ventures, Sam Altman’s Scout fund, Enterprise Singapore, Medtech Alliance 2, entrepreneurial angel investor Loh Yu-Chie and other prominent angel investors. The funds will be utilized to hire and scale sales and marketing operations to expand access to Hannah life’s unique products and services in the United States and Europe.

“Our vision is to become the go-to platform for any couple trying to conceive. The fertility health market is underserved with only 3 per cent of the industry needing IVF. The other 97 per cent of the ‘trying to conceive’ market – are faced with expensive and invasive solutions. We are focused on building an ecosystem with our proprietary fertility solutions that are less invasive, trusted, and affordable,” said Prusothman Sina Raja, co-founder and CEO, Hannah Life.

“Hannah Life has made incredible progress since launch. With its science-backed technologies, a D2C distribution model that lends well to the fertility space, and impassioned founders like Benjamin and Prusothman at the helm, Hannah Life is on the right path to lead the ecosystem of natural and affordable fertility solutions. The team has proven that they are capable of going through the full product development and commercialization cycle in a short time frame, across multiple products and markets,” said Susli Lie, Partner, Monk’s Hill Ventures.

Since launching commercially in August 2021, Hannah Life has provided over a thousand households access to its products in Singapore and the UK and helped many couples conceive successfully. Hannah Life has seen strong demand for the twoplusTM products with revenue growth of over 300 per cent quarter-on-quarter since launch. Hannah Life is a first mover in providing an ecosystem of home-based fertility health solutions that leverage patented technologies to address the varied needs of a couples’ conception journey.