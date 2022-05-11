Lin Manuel Miranda was chosen to compose the music for Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee and we celebrate it with some of his most inspiring phrases

There is no doubt: Lin Manuel Miranda is one of the most successful artists of Latin origin of the last decade. The musician, director, actor and composer rose to fame thanks to Hamilton (the Broadway musical that tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the treasury of the United States) and is also the creative genius behind works like In the Heights and from the music of tapes such as Moana and more recently Enchantment .

Sean Zanni | Getty Images

According to the British publication Mirror , Miranda is involved in a secret project linked to the jubilee to celebrate 70 years on the throne of Queen Elizabeth II in England. The artist was commissioned to compose a musical work alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber (the creator of emblematic works such as Cats and The Phantom of the Opera ) that will be presented next Sunday, May 15 as the centerpiece during the Windsor Royal Horse Parade. . Although no further details about the project are known, sources linked to it have declared that it is "an appropriate tribute to the Queen's historic 70 years on the throne." The show will focus on "the wonderful and rich diversity of Great Britain and the Commonwealth, which the Queen is so fond of."

The event will be televised on ITV and will be the first broadcast linked to the Jubilee.

LIN MANUEL MIRANDA IN PHRASES

Besides being a talented composer, Lin Manuel Miranda is a wise man. Those who have been close to him assure that he is cheerful and is convinced that the difference can be made by believing in yourself. Over the years, his works, movies, and songs have given us some memorable phrases that can serve as an inspiration to anyone who is pursuing their dreams come true. Here we share some of them:

On your role in life: "You are perfectly cast in your life. I can't imagine anyone else in the role but you. Go act."

On the secret to his success: “Do you know the best way to trick people into thinking you're a genius? To write a show about geniuses!”

On himself: “I am the only thing in life that I can control. I am inimitable. I am an original.”

On the privilege of existing: "Look around you, see how lucky we are to be alive right now."

On living in the present: "Every day has the potential to be the best day of your life."

On the reality of many Latinos: "I grew up in an immigrant neighborhood. We knew the rule was that you were going to have to work twice as hard."