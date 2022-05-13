Binance Ropes In Jarek Jakubcek As Head Of Intelligence And Investigations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Binance on Friday announced to have strengthened its team with the recruitment of Jarek Jakubcek as the Head of Intelligence and Investigations for Asia-Pacific. Jarek is a leading global expert in cybercrime and former cryptocurrency specialist in Europol Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) Dark Web team. Jarek will lead efforts to coordinate the takedown of malicious actors in the crypto ecosystem in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in the APAC region.

“With its growing role in the industry comes growing responsibility, which Binance is taking the lead on. This is evidenced by Binance’s ongoing support of law enforcement investigations and recent strategic moves, including hiring an impressive team of key personnel in both its investigations and compliance teams. It will be our duty to ensure efficient cooperation with law enforcement agencies and prosecutors in the detection and prevention of criminal activities,” commented Jarek Jakubcek.

“Jarek is a hugely impressive cybercrime expert with connections to law enforcement agencies all over the world. His role will be pivotal in ensuring that Binance works effectively with police and prosecutors to keep the Binance ecosystem and wider crypto industry secure. As the world’s leading exchange, Binance is totally committed to take the lead on crypto security,” said Tigran Gambaryan, global head of Intelligence and Investigations, Binance.

Jarek joined EC3 in 2014, shortly after EC3 had opened its doors for business, and had been a driving force for Europol’s pioneering activities in the area of cryptocurrency investigations since the very beginning. Prior to Europol, Jarek spent over five years at An Garda Siochana, Ireland’s National Police and Security Service, where he won international awards for creative use of OSINT technologies. Jarek has played a key role in a number of high-profile investigations across a variety of criminal activities, including ransom ware, dark web, corporate hacks, phishing incidents, investment fraud, kidnappings and money laundering. He has also de-anonymised mixing services, published practical law enforcement guides, organised specialised conferences, developed relations with the cryptocurrency industry and trained investigators worldwide. Jarek joins Binance's industry-leading security and investigations team which includes Tigran Gambaryan, Matthew Price, Nils Andersen-Röed, and Aron Akbiyikian.