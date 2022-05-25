Travel Smarter This Summer with Help From This Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

After years of disruption to travel, the summer of 2022 projects to be a banner season for travel. But a recovering travel industry means more than just big crowds at airports eager to get to their destinations. It also means crowded destinations, inflated prices, and more of an uphill battle to get the help you need while traveling. Whether you're a little out of practice or you just want to make sure your summer adventures go as seamlessly as possible, The 2022 Ultimate Travel Bundle can help.

StackCommerce

This bundle includes seven courses from Alpha Academy, a leading online learning platform that delivers accredited courses on a wide variety of subjects. In this bundle, you'll get some of the best travel and tourism courses they offer.

At the start, you'll learn how to think like a travel agent and consultant, learning how to scout locations, create itineraries, and find the best ways to do things for your budget and for your entertainment. There's a course that will teach you the basics of French, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Chinese, and Italian to give you a foundation for navigating around many countries around the world. Finally, there are two courses dedicated to taking photos on your smartphone while traveling and an introduction to the art of street photography so you can make lasting memories that you'll be proud to share with others. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to think like a world traveler and plan your next adventure down to every last detail. (Or know what to do if you'd rather just wing it.)

Get more out of your summer travel this year. Right now, The 2022 Ultimate Travel Bundle is on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

