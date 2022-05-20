Prioritizing Your Mental Health to Impact Your Bottom Line

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Balancing the demands of your business with your own needs is no easy feat. Expectations are high, and giving into “grind culture” sometimes seems like the only option—which can put your personal in the back seat. But it's crucial to move away from that narrative. Instead, try to focus on all of the positive impacts you can have on your team, your business, and your bottom. This starts with making sure that you, your brain, and your mental health are taken care of and prioritized.

This topic is particularly important to me after my own experience with mental health struggles. In 2018, I had a manic episode that resulted in a hospitalization, and I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I spent the next three months in intensive treatment and therapy Monday through Friday, learning about my brain and the steps I could take to find and maintain balance. Diagnosis or not, we all have mental health to be aware of and concerned with. And as it relates to running your business—if you don't take care of yourself, your business will suffer.

Things like getting good quality sleep or communicating openly with your team and colleagues can help your business perform better in many ways. So in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we wanted to share some advice and perspective from other entrepreneurs going through the same juggling act of prioritizing themselves, their wellness, family, friends, team members, and business.

In this episode, hear from myself and small business owners about:

Leaning on colleagues for support, even when that can feel uncomfortable

Accepting that you can’t always do it all or be everything to everyone

Prioritizing your mind because your business can’t be its best if you’re not at your best

Why you should minimize multitasking

Acknowledging that decision fatigue is real and how to remedy it

