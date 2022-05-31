You Could Win $1 Million with This Puzzle
Who knew a puzzle could be an investment?
Any entrepreneur worth their salt is always looking for ways to grow their wealth. While there are many smart investments out there, some are more exciting and interesting than others. While it may not exactly be the most surefire successful investment, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is certainly right at the top when it comes to excitement.
If you love to build puzzles, why not try to get paid to build puzzles? This ingenious puzzle is basically an investment opportunity since, once you complete it, you will win money. And you could win a whole lot of money — up to $1 million.
An extension on The One Million Dollar Puzzle, this new edition expands upon street art collective MSCHF's popular concept by adding a prize. Now, two lucky winners will win $1 million while many others could win $1, $100, $1,000, and more prizes. All you have to do is buy the 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, put it together, scan your completed puzzle (a big QR code), and you'll get directed to a landing page where you can redeem your prize. There are no losers — absolutely everybody wins something.
It may not be as ironclad an investment as long-term index funds but The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is definitely a whole lot of fun and may yield remarkable returns. Grab a single puzzle for $30, two puzzles for 6 percent off at just $56, three puzzles for 11 percent off at just $80, or four puzzles for 16 percent off at just $100 — all for a limited time so act now.
Prices subject to change.
