Jordan-Based Streetwear Brand Jobedu Gets Acquired By US-Based Web3 Platform Novajax

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jobedu, a Middle East streetwear Arab pop culture lifestyle brand based in Jordan, has been acquired by US-based Web3 platform Novajax for an undisclosed amount.

Jobedu Tamer Al Masri, co-founder and CEO, Jobedu

Launched in 2007 by high school friends Tamer Al Masri and Michael Makdah, the duo wanted to create a brand that captured the essence of the energy, voice and spirit of Arab culture. With only a US$4,000 budget, the co-founders printed six designs on 600 shirts and selling in Amman, Jordan. Since then, the brand has participated in regional exhibitions such as the Middle East Film and Comic Con, Dubai International Film Festival, and sold its merch through Virgin Megastores in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

In 2018, it also expanded in the region through franchising in Palestine and Kuwait. Working with designers, illustrators and international IP holders, the brand produces their works on high-quality affordable apparel and accessories for retail and distribution across the MENA region and globally through its website. Backed by early-stage VC fund 500 Startups, Jobedu is part of Oasis500's Creative Industries portfolio.

The acquisition comes at an opportune time as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) rise in popularity. According to the release, Jobedu aligns with Novajax's goal to bridge the gap between digital and physical worlds by leveraging blockchain technologies.

Source: Jobedu

Talking about their early days, Al Masri, co-founder of Jobedu, noted, "That path has led us here, at the stepping stones of the metaverse. NFT technology is just the tech solution we need to further empower Jobedu's creative community collaborations."

Ego's Paradise, Novajax's first PFP NFT project, is an NFT community comprised of 10,000 PFPs hand drawn by Tamer Al Masri, for entrepreneurs and creatives to share advice, create connections and support one another toward our individual and shared goals.

Founded in 2022, Novajax is a software platform enabling creative entrepreneurs to boost community reach. The company aims to accelerate innovation and transition into decentralized mediums through NFTs, decentralized autonomous organizations, and cryptocurrency. It also recently raised its seed funding round from US and KSA-based venture capital investors and angel investors.

Amer Ghanem, co-founder of Novajax, commented, "NFTs have the potential to empower creatives, IPs, and communities with seamless compensation and protection through blockchain technologies." He adds, "NFT technologies are developing rapidly with many traditional companies moving to the Web3 ecosystem. Novajax is excited to onboard Jobedu to its family and bring exciting new tech to the MENA region and globally."

Related: Pulse Co-Founder And CEO Mehdi Cherif On How Blockchain Changes Brand Engagement In The Music Industry