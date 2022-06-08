You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BrightCHAMPS aims to positively impact the lives of roughly 2 billion kids under the age of 16 globally through mandatory education and next-gen life skills. "That is our biggest priority. We also strive to create a level-playing field between those who can afford the most expensive training and those who want to learn, but have limited resources," says Ravi Bhushan, founder and CEO, BrightCHAMPS.

To realize this goal, the startup has focussed on three things, which are breaking the language barrier, adopting a global business and learning approach and training on multiple price points.

Since BrightCHAMPS started operations during the pandemic, it has been naturally inclined to cater to the unique learning needs of children under special circumstances. The startup keeps its customer acquisition cost (CAC) under strict control and has consciously opted for sustainable growth. "We have raised $63 million so far, but most of our venture capital money is untouched and is being used for strategic acquisitions to expand our portfolio of offerings," says Bhushan.

The startup claims to be gradually facilitating a large cohort of kids across the world with varying abilities to afford education. "Through state-of-the-art technology, we are educating children in their local languages globally, thereby building trust and a sustainable business model," he says.